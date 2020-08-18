Guide for investors in lusophone countries translated

A Chinese-language version of a guide for would-be investors in Angola, Cabo Verde, Guiné-Bissau, Mozambique, São Tomé e Príncipe, and Timor-Leste has been published in Macao, Lusa reports, citing the MacauLink media group.

The Portuguese news agency quotes a written statement issued by MacauLink as saying it collaborated with other businesses and institutions in Macao to publish the guide together with Legis-PALOP+TL, a legal database applicable to the six lusophone countries.

The MacauLink statement quotes José Sales Marques, the head of the Institute of European Studies of Macao, as saying the guide contains information about working, investment and tax in those six countries.

Publication of the guide in Chinese shows how the private sector in Macao is contributing to spurring economic engagement between China and the Portuguese-speaking world, Lusa quotes MacauLink director Gonçalo César de Sá as saying.