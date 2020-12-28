Guangdong poly holds seminar on teaching Portuguese language

The Guangdong Polytechnic of Science and Technology has held a seminar on how to turn out professionals with a good command of the Portuguese language, the Macao Commercial Post reports.

The newspaper says the seminar, held last week, was meant to help develop the Portuguese language programme that the polytechnic offers.

The report quotes Guangdong Polytechnic of Science and Technology Vice-president Zhu Xiaoping as saying the programme is intended to help Macao perform its functions as an economic and trade cooperation platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, and as a training centre for Chinese-Portuguese bilingual professionals.

The polytechnic will cooperate more closely with enterprises in Macao and the Portuguese-speaking world in giving opportunities for its students to serve internships, the report says.

The Portuguese language programme at the polytechnic also teaches students about the society, culture and history of lusophone countries, the Macao Commercial Post says.