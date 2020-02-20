Grupo Autostar becomes distributor of Wulings in Angola

Grupo Autostar of Angola will begin selling Chinese-made Wuling motor vehicles there next month, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency quotes Grupo Autostar Executive Director Jörg Nührmann as saying in an interview that the automobile distributor sold 2,709 vehicles in Angola last year, 20 percent more than the year before, but far fewer than its annual sales of 4,000 recorded before the latest economic crisis in Angola.

Mr Nührmann said his company responded to the crisis by selling vehicles second-hand, so avoiding having to lay off any of its 141 employees.

Grupo Autostar has been selling and servicing motor vehicles in Angola for 20 years, Angop says.