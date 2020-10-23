Forum Macao installs Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Pavilion at MIF to help companies seek fresh business opportunities

The Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) is taking part in the 25th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF) and the 2020 Portuguese-speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao) (PLPEX). As in previous editions, the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao installed a Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Pavilion at MIF to promote Macao’s “One Centre, One Platform and One Base” strategic vision.

The Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao is a partner organisation of MIF. The goal of setting up a Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Pavilion at the annual event – held concurrently with PLPEX– is to give full play to Macao’s role as a cooperation platform between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries, by showcasing and promoting signature products of Portuguese-speaking Countries.

On October 22, a delegation led by the Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), Mr Ho Iat Seng, and the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR, Mr Lei Wai Nong, visited the Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Pavilion at MIF. They took the opportunity to exchange views and take a group photograph with Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Mr Ding Tian, and the members of the Beijing-based diplomatic corps of the Portuguese-speaking Countries.

The Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Pavilion was set up at MIF, taking place at the Venetian Macao Convention and Exhibition Centre. The pavilion features eight separate stands, each promoting a particular Portuguese-speaking Country, namely: Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe and Timor-Leste.

The pavilion includes descriptive texts, pictures, videos and product showcases, providing visitors an overview of the respective business and investment environment of each Portuguese-speaking Country. In addition, it also promotes Forum Macao and Macao’s role as a platform for economic and trade cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

The Macao SAR Government has made available at the pavilion – as previously – a group of young people proficient in Chinese and Portuguese, in order to facilitate exchanges between representatives respectively from China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries.

The goal is to ensure the pavilion works as a platform promoting exchanges and cooperation between companies respectively from China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries. This is so they can explore jointly business opportunities in China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries, thus contributing to Macao’s role as a platform for economic and trade cooperation between both sides.