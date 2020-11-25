Forum Macao holds 2nd Session of the Online Workshop on the Use of Traditional Medicine to Fight COVID-19

Poster of the 2nd Session of the Online Workshop on the Use of Traditional Medicine to Fight COVID-19

The Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) has organised the Online Workshop on the Use of Traditional Medicine to Fight COVID-19, in cooperation with the Guangdong-Macao Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park.

The 2nd Session of the Workshop was held online on November 18, 2020, at 8pm (Beijing time), with the theme “Syndrome differentiation and treatment – Basic principles on the use of Chinese medicine in response to the pandemic”. It discussed topics related to: clinical application of traditional Chinese medicine in treating COVID-19; the use of traditional Chinese medicine in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19; and experiences in clinical treatment of severe COVID-19 cases.

About 200 people took part in the 2nd Session of the Workshop. Some of them were health professionals drawn respectively from a number of Portuguese-speaking Countries, namely Angola, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal, and São Tomé and Príncipe.

This Workshop provided a educational platform, with the aim of improving knowledge about the use of traditional Chinese medicine, in order to promote the global fight against the pandemic.