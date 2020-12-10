Farmers in Brazil use Huawei 5G tech to lift soybean output

Farmers of soybeans in part of the central Brazilian state of Goias began using this month fifth-generation wireless telecommunications technology supplied by Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China to increase their productivity, Reuters reports.

The news agency says the pilot project the farmers are engaged in will improve their harvests by swiftly analysing information collected by sensors placed in their fields, on farm machinery and on drones.

The report quotes Huawei Brasil Marketing Director Tiago Fontes as saying the system combines fast broadband telecommunication with instant processing of data in the Cloud to inform farmers of developments in their crops the day they happen, unlike less advanced arrangements, which inform them of developments three days later.

The pilot project uses the Claro 5G wireless telecommunications network, Reuters says.