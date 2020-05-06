Exports from Brazil to China grow year-on-year in April

The Brazilian Ministry of the Economy says the value of Brazilian merchandise exports to China was 29.5 percent greater in April than a year before, O Globo reports.

Brazilian exports to Asia could limit the shrinkage of the Brazilian surplus in foreign trade that is forecast for this year, the Brazilian newspaper quotes the foreign trade secretary at the Economy Ministry, Lucas Ferraz, as saying.

In a separate report, Agência Brasil quotes Petróleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) as saying it exported 30.4 million barrels of crude oil in April, 145 percent more than a year earlier and the most in any month yet.

The Brazilian state-owned oil company sold 60 percent of the crude it exported in the first third of this year to China, the Brazilian state-run news agency quotes Petrobras Chief Refining and Gas Natural Officer Anelisa Lara as saying.