Exhibitions open until December 6, general public welcome to visit and book a guided tour

Exchange between students and the Timor-Leste Representative to Forum Macao, Mr Danilo Henriques

Students visiting the art exhibitions

Students visiting the exhibition on the achievements of Forum Macao

The exhibitions of artists from, respectively, Portugal, Timor-Leste and Macao are open to the public since November 19, at the China – Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex. The exhibitions are the final activity of the 12th Cultural Week of China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries, the latter organised by the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries (Macao).

Concurrently, the exhibition on the achievements of Forum Macao takes place in the Multipurpose Room at the Complex. The exhibition presents the achievements of Forum Macao’s work, the history of cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, and cultural products from Portuguese-speaking Countries.

To help deepen the public’s understanding of culture and the arts in the context of the Portuguese-speaking Countries, guided tours are provided at the venue. All interested parties are welcome to visit and to book a guided tour in advance.

Since opening, the exhibitions have attracted a number of residents and tourists, allowing them to gain a better understanding of the diversity and development of the contemporary arts in Portuguese-speaking Countries and in Macao. The exhibitions also have the support of localeducational institutions, with guided tours provided to students. There are additionally opportunities for members of the public to exchange ideas with the representatives of the Portuguese-speaking Countries to the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, thus contributing to deepening the cultural exchanges between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

The exhibitions run until December 6, and admission is free. The Complex will be open to the public from Tuesday to Sunday each week during the exhibition period, from 11am to 7pm (the last entry being at 6.30pm). The Complex will be closed on Mondays.

Guided tours are available throughout the period the exhibitions are running; as well as opportunities to interact with the artists, and with representatives from Portuguese-speaking Countries to Forum Macao.

For more information, you can visit the thematic page of the 12th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries: semanacultural.forumchinaplp.org.mo. If you want to book the guided tour or consult the details, you can contact the phone numbers 8791 3390 or 8791 3316.