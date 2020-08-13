Exec calls for Chinese to help develop new port in Brazil

Chinese enterprises have been urged to join in the development of the Porto Central seaport in the southeastern Brazilian state of Espírito Santo, and to use the facility once it is open, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency quotes Porto Central Director-General José Maria Novaes as telling a seminar that the port is set to open in 2023.

Mr Novaes said the port would occupy 1,800 hectares and accommodate the biggest ships in the world, which were vital for transporting commodities from Brazil to Asia in general and China in particular, and for transporting manufactured goods to Brazil.

The Porto Central complex will serve enterprises in the oil and gas, mining and agricultural industries, Xinhua quotes an Espírito Santo state official, Marcos Kneip, as saying.