European Union giving Angola US$24.58 mln in economic aid

The European Union will give Angola 20 million euros (about US$24.58 million) over the next 36 months to help the effort to make the Angolan economy more diverse and spur its recovery, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency says the aid agreement was signed by Angolan Economy Minister Sérgio Santos and the EU chief representative in Angola, Jeannette Seppen.

The report says the money is due to be spent on education, training, farming and trade projects, among other areas.

Angola and the European Union intend to hold in the first half of next year a gathering of senior businesspeople and officials to discuss how to improve EU trade with and investment in Angola, Lusa says.