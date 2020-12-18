Envoy sees more Sino-São Toméan cooperation in the offing

Chinese Ambassador to São Tomé e Príncipe Xu Yingzhen believes the development of China will mean new opportunities and give new momentum to Sino-São Toméan cooperation, the Chinese Embassy in São Tomé says.

A written statement issued by the embassy quotes Ms Xu as saying in an article she wrote for the São Toméan state-run news agency, STP-Press, that China will strive to create more opportunities for Sino-São Toméan trade and investment.

Ms Xu cites as examples Chinese liking for high-quality agricultural products from São Tomé e Príncipe, and expectation of growth in interest among Chinese in visiting the country.

China will encourage Chinese enterprises to invest in São Toméan infrastructure, agriculture and manufacturing, Ms Xu says.

It will keep on giving São Toméans scholarships to study in China, and inviting São-Toméan officials to go there for training, the Chinese Embassy quotes the ambassador as saying.