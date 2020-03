Envoy gives minister assurances about Sino-Brazilian trade

China is willing to work with Brazil to ensure that Sino-Brazilian trade runs smoothly so that supply chains keep working properly, Chinese Ambassador to Brazil Yang Wanming has said.

The Chinese Embassy in Brasilia issued a written statement quoting Mr Yang as telling Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias in a meeting that China is keen to keep up Sino-Brazilian cooperation on countering the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement quotes Ms Dias as saying Brazil is amenable to more Sino-Brazilian exchanges and cooperation for that purpose.

Ms Dias and Mr Yang also discussed Sino-Brazilian farm trade and cooperation in quality assurance.