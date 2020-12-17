Enough COVID-19 vaccine for 20 pct of São Toméans on the way

Prime Minister Jorge Bom Jesus of São Tomé e Principe has said his country will receive soon an initial supply of vaccine against the COVID-19 virus, sufficient to vaccinate about 20 percent of its people, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes Mr Bom Jesus as saying those at greater risk of catching the virus will be vaccinated first.

“We have subscribed to COVAX, where a group of countries benefit from financing from multilateral partners,” Mr Bom Jesus said.”For what they tell us, we will have financing, in terms of coverage, for 20 percent of our population.”

COVAX is an international arrangement for obtaining vaccines against the COVID-19 virus and ensuring their equitable distribution.

His government intends to buy more vaccine with financial support from its other partners, Lusa quotes Mr Bom Jesus as saying.