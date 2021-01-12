Dongguan views Macao as stepping stone to lusophone markets

A senior official of the southern Chinese city of Dongguan believes Macao can help his city engage with the Portuguese-speaking world in trade and other economic matters, the government of Macao said on Monday.

The government issued a written statement quoting Dongguan Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee Chairman Liang Weidong as telling Macao Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng that their cities can cooperate further in industrial matters, and move forward in the provision of modern services.

They met in the course of a four-day tour by Mr Ho of cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, of which Macao and Dongguan both form part, the Macao government statement says.

The range of opportunities for collaboration is vast, if the solid manufacturing base in Dongguan is combined with research and development capabilities in Macao, the statement quotes Mr Ho as saying.