CRCC completes main part of Angolan waterworks project

China Railway Construction Corp. Ltd (CRCC) has finished the principal portion of a water supply system for the northern Angolan city of Cabinda, O País reports.

The Angolan newspaper says Chinese state-owned CRCC recently laid a cast-iron pipe six metres deep in Cabinda city centre, putting the finishing touch to a system of 88 km of pipes.

The report says the system will supply potable water to about 30,000 people in the city and the nearby town of Lândana.

The next task for the contractor is to lay 200 km of pipes and install connections to dwellings, complete with water meters, throughout the surrounding province, also called Cabinda, O País says.