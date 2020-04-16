CR20 farming venture increases rice yields in Mozambique

A rice-farming venture in Mozambique run by China Railway 20 Bureau Group Corp. (CR20), a Chinese state-owned company, has benefited over 10,000 Mozambican households, the Chinese State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) has announced.

A written announcement issued by SASAC fails to say precisely how the venture has benefitted the households.

The announcement forecasts that the third crop of rice planted on 2,480 hectares of land beside the lower reaches of the Limpopo River will be harvested by 30 June.

CR20 has sent Chinese advisers to instruct rice farmers belonging to 1,500 households in the southern Mozambican province of Gaza in how to improve their productivity, the announcement says.

The instruction has increased the rice yield in the Lower Limpopo area to 7 tonnes a hectare from 1.5 tonnes, SASAC says.