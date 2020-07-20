Covid-19 testing labs in Angola to have Chinese equipment

The Angolan government and Chinese biotechnology company BGI Group have struck a deal on equipping five new Angolan laboratories for testing for the Covid-19 virus, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency says the new laboratories will have the capacity to test up to 6,000 samples a day for Covid-19, 10 times the present capacity in Angola.

The report quotes Angolan Health Minister Sílvia Lutucuta as saying at the contract-signing ceremony that greater testing capacity will help the Angolan government effort to stem the pandemic.

The deal will give Angolans an opportunity to learn how to use Chinese advanced technology, Xinhua quotes Angolan Foreign Minister Tete António as saying.

Separately, the Angolan state-run news agency, Angop, reports that the Angolan government will spend US$6 million to set up the laboratories in the provinces of Luanda, Uíge, Lunda Norte and Huambo.