Conference at University of Coimbra Sino-Lusophone Academy

The 8th Intercontinental Civil Law Congress, put on by the University of Coimbra Sino-Lusophone Academy, ends today, the university said on Wednesday.

The central Portuguese university announced in writing that about 1,500 people, including academics and judges from Macao, are attending to discuss the challenges civil law will face when the Covid-19 pandemic ends.

Among the speakers in a session that compared the various forms of private law in Portugal, Brazil and China was University of Macau Faculty of Law Dean Gabriel Tong Io Cheng.

The announcement says the second and last day of the conference begins with a lecture by University of Macau Center for Law Studies Director Manuel Trigo on compensation for loss of downpayment.

The University of Coimbra Sino-Lusophone Academy, the University of Coimbra Communication Law Institute and the Brazilian Academy of Civil Law jointly arranged the conference, the university announcement says.