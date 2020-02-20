Chinese technicians to help with Cabo Verdean music facility

Three Chinese technicians are on the Cabo Verdean island of São Vicente to help set up a facility for making and performing music, the Mindelo Floating Music Hub, Inforpress reports.

The Cabo Verdean state-run news agency says the technicians will spend two weeks assembling some of the equipment needed for the facility.

The report quotes a public health official, Elísio Silva, as saying says the Chinese have volunteered to spend two weeks in quarantine, which ends at the weekend.

The Mindelo Floating Music Hub will take up a 50 metre stretch of the seafront in the city of Mindelo, and contain a recording studio, a music school, a performance venue and an entertainment area open to the public, Inforpress says.