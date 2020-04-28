Chinese-made goods shipped to Portugal overland all the way

A shipment of injection moulds made in China has arrived in Portugal, having made the journey entirely overland, the Grande Consumo website reports.

The website says Dachser Portugal SU Lda, the Portuguese arm of German logistics company Dachser Group SE & Co. KG, arranged the shipment.

The report says the injection moulds, intended for the mechanical engineering industry, were taken by train from China to the northern German city of Hamburg, and then by truck to Portugal.

Grande Consumo says Dachser Portugal recently handled an order from a Portuguese firm to transport steel components and parts from a Chinese supplier to customer in Poland.

Dachser Group also arranges for goods that arrive by train in the Spanish capital, Madrid, from the eastern Chinese city of Yiwu to be taken onward to Portugal by truck, the website says.