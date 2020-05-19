Chinese gifts to help Angola counter Covid-19 pandemic

Chinese-supplied multifunctional cameras are being installed at the February 4th International Airport in Luanda as part of the precautions the Angolan authorities are taking against the Covid-19 pandemic, Jornal de Angola reports.

The Angolan newspaper says the nine cameras are among equipment and supplies worth 100 million kwanzas (about US$176,200) donated to Angola by state-owned China National Electronics Import & Export Corp. (CEIEC) on Friday.

The report says the cameras can identify people, take their temperature, check any protective gear they are wearing and sound warnings. It says CEIEC also gave Angola 20,000 surgical masks.

Angolan Interior Minister Eugénio Laborinho has thanked the company and asked China to keep helping Angola counter the pandemic, Jornal de Angola says.

Last year the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, reported that CEIEC had built and supplied the technology for the Chinese-financed Public Security Integrated Centre inaugurated in Luanda in December.