Chinese-funded port a boon to Mozambican fishing industry

The opening last October of a fishing port built with Chinese money in the central Mozambican city of Beira has improved business there for fishing enterprises big and small, and benefited the community at large, Jornal Notícias reports, citing the Secretary of State of the surrounding province of Sofala, Stella Zeca.

The fishing port is built to international standards, and adds value to the seafood Beira exports to Africa, Europe, Asia and the Americas, the Mozambican newspaper quotes Ms Zeca as saying while inspecting the facility.

In October another Mozambican newspaper, O Pais, reported that China spent US$120 million on building the fishing port, after Eline cyclone in 2000 destroyed the old facilities.

Export-Import Bank of China provided another 344.3 million meticais (about US$5 million) for other work on the facilities at the port of Beira, O Pais said.