Chinese entrepreneur to open flour mill in Cabo Verde

Mayor Carlos Silva of Santa Cruz on the Cabo Verdean island of Santiago has said a Chinese entrepreneur is set to open a flour mill in his municipality, which will make flour from wheat and corn seven days a week, Inforpress reports.

The Cabo Verdean state-run news agency quotes Mr Silva as saying in an interview that the mill is one result of the effort made by the municipal government to bring big investments to Santa Cruz.

Mr Silva said an unidentified foreign businessman had invested over 40 million escudos (about US$399,000) in an ice-making plant with the capacity to make 20 tonnes of ice a day, which would be useful for preserving fish.

Mr Silva intends to open a school for training fisherfolk in their trade, the report says.

Santa Cruz is now a suitable place for a commercial port, Inforpress quotes the mayor as saying.