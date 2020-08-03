Chinese emporium in Luanda attracting new shopkeepers

Since April over 30 businesspeople have expressed interest in setting up shop in the Cidade de China emporium in Luanda, and some have already done so, Lusa reports, citing Cidade de China Chairman Jack Huang.

The Portuguese news agency quotes Mr Huang as saying in an interview that to help its tenants get over the Covid-19 pandemic, Cidade da China had offered to waive the rent it charges them for one month, and to assist them in paying quarantined employees.

Mr Huang said over 40 tenants had chosen to shut up shop.

Even so, construction of the third phase of Cidade da China, containing 120,000 square metres of floor space, will continue, Mr Huang is quoted as saying.

The owner of Cidade da China, Hua Dragão Comércio Geral Su Lda, has invested US$200 million in the emporium, Lusa quotes Mr Huang as saying.