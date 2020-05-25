Chinese doctors teach Mozambicans how to tackle Covid-19

Chinese paediatricians and obstetricians have given their Mozambican counterparts instruction on treating children and pregnant women infected with the Covid-19 virus , and on saving them from becoming infected in the first place, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency says that in a two-hour teleconference doctors at the Sichuan University of China West China Women’s and Children’s Hospital passed on lessons they have learned from experience to doctors at Maputo Central Hospital.

The report says the teleconference was one of a series of training sessions for Mozambican health professionals given by their Chinese counterparts.

The teleconference taught Mozambican doctors how to manage patients and render treatment better in the context of the pandemic, the report quotes Maputo Central Hospital Director Mouzinho Saíde as saying.

Among those attending were members of the 22nd Chinese medical mission to Mozambique which helped HCM make a plan to respond to the pandemic, Xinhua quotes a Chinese diplomat in Maputo, Liu Xiaoguang, as saying.