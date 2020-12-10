Chinese demand spurs Brazilian beef exports in November

The amount of beef Brazil exported grew to 197,852 tonnes worth US$844.8 million last month from 180,214 tonnes worth US$841.9 million a year earlier, Xinhua reports, citing figures given by the Brazilian Meat Packers Association.

The Chinese government-run news agency says Brazilian exports of beef were greater last month than in any other month so far this year.

The report says Chinese demand drove the growth in Brazilian beef exports last month.

The Brazilian Meat Packers Association figures show that the proportion of Brazilian beef exports bought by China grew to 57.9 percent in the first 11 months of this year from 43.2 percent in the corresponding period last year, Xinhua says.