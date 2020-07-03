Chinese contractors to restart work on projects in Angola

Work on important transport infrastructure projects in Angola, some overseen by Chinese companies, will resume after an interruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Lusa reports, quoting the Angolan Ministry of Transport.

The Portuguese news agency, citing a document issued by the ministry, says the government has given priority to 13 projects, among them projects to build ports, airports and railways.

The report says the projects include ports in northern Angola being built by state-owned China Road and Bridge Corp., China Harbour Engineering Co. Ltd and China Gezhouba Group Co. Ltd.

The projects also include the construction of railways overseen by state-owned China Machine Engineering Corp. and China Hyway Group Ltd, and a new international airport in Luanda being built by state-owned China National Aero-Technology International Engineering Corp. Ltd, Lusa says.