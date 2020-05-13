Chinese companies helping Cabo Verde keep Covid-19 at bay

The Association of Chinese Companies in Cabo Verde has contributed 6.5 million escudos (about US$63,800) to the Cabo Verdean government’s emergency fund for countering the Covid-19 pandemic, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency quotes the head of the association, Zhang Dengquan, as saying: “Our companies are also part of Cape Verdean society, and have the responsibility to participate in the prevention of this disease.”

The report quotes Chinese Ambassador to Cabo Verde Du Xiaocong as saying the donation of the money is a vivid sign of Sino-Cabo Verdean friendship.

Cabo Verdeans welcome and appreciate Chinese help, Xinhua quotes Cabo Verde’s National Director of Political, Economic and Cultural Affairs Júlio Morais as saying.