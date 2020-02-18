Chinese-built archives facility progressing in Angola

An Angolan official has forecast that a new facility to house the Angolan national archives, being built by a Chinese contractor, will open in November, Jornal de Angola reports.

The Angolan newspaper quotes the official, Leonel Cruz, as saying 77 percent of the building work is done.

The report quotes Mr Cruz as praising the Chinese contractor in charge of the project for continuing the work even though the money needed to finish it has yet to be found.

Mr Cruz said China had lent Angola US$72 million for the first phase, and that the Angolan government was now trying to find the other US$25 million needed.

The facility will house historical documents now stored abroad, Jornal de Angola quotes Angolan Culture Minister Maria Piedade de Jesus as saying.