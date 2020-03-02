Chinese builder finishes one-fifth of work on Timorese port

China Harbour Engineering Co. Ltd has completed 20 percent of the job of building a container port in Timor-Leste, ANTIL reports.

The Timorese state-run news agency says the port is being built in Tibar Bay on the outskirts of Díli and is due to open next year.

The Timorese cabinet has approved the tariff of charges for the use of the port proposed by government officials and French company Bolloré Ports, ANTIL says.

In 2018 the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, reported that the Tibar Bay port project was a joint undertaking by the Timorese government, Bolloré Ports and the International Finance Corporation, an arm of the World Bank.