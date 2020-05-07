Chinese among prolific applicants for trademarks in Angola

China was the second-biggest source of foreign applications for trademarks in Angola last year, Inventa International reports, citing provisional data it found in the Angolan Industrial Property Bulletin.

The intellectual property consulting firm says World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) data show China was also the biggest second-biggest source the year before, accounting for 9.7 percent of foreign applications.

The WIPO data show that over 4,100 applications for trademarks were made in Angola in 2018, or 19 percent more than in 2017, and that Angolans made 2,300 of the applications.

Of the applications for trademarks that Angolans made abroad in 2018, 19 percent were made in China, or more than in any other country, Inventa International says the WIPO data show.