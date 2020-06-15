China to send Cabo Verde more supplies for curbing pandemic

China is preparing another batch of medical supplies intended to help Cabo Verde counter the Covid-19 pandemic, Inforpress reports, citing Chinese Ambassador to Cabo Verde Du Xiaocong.

The Cabo Verdean state-run news agency quotes an open letter from Mr Du as saying he was moved by Cabo Verdean Health Minister Arlindo do Rosário’s promise to protect the health and safety of Chinese living in Cabo Verde.

Mr Du wrote that the authorities in China had done their best to help the 300 or so Cabo Verdeans studying there, 13 of them in Wuhan, and that none was infected by Covid-19.

Mr Du expressed gratitude for Cabo Verdean solidarity with China, official and popular, during the pandemic.

“You can tell who your true friends are in times of crisis,” Inforpress quotes the ambassador’s letter as saying.