China Hyway donates medical supplies to Angolan ministry

State-owned contractor China Hyway Group Ltd has given the Angolan Ministry of Transport a batch of medical supplies worth 10 million kwanzas (about US$17,800) for countering the Covid-19 pandemic, the Angola Chinese News website reports.

The Chinese-language website says the supplies include 20,000 surgical masks, 1,000 pairs of disposable gloves, disinfectant gel and hand sanitiser.

The report quotes the Angolan Transport Minister’s Head of Office, César Ferreira, as saying Chinese companies doing business in Angola have proved that they care for the health and welfare of Angolans.

Lin Jianhua, the deputy general manager of the China Hyway subsidiary in Angola, Lei Jun CA Construção Lda, urges other Chinese companies and businesspeople to help the country curb the Covid-19 pandemic, the Angola Chinese News website says.