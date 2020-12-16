China donates medical equipment to São Tomé e Príncipe

China has given São Tomé e Príncipe an assortment of medical equipment, including ventilators, under the auspices of their arrangement to cooperate in countering the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chinese Embassy in São Tomé says.

The embassy issued a written announcement saying São Toméan Minister of Health, Edgar Neves, and Chinese Ambassador to São Tomé e Príncipe, Xu Yingzhen, officiated at the turnover of the equipment.

The embassy quotes Ms Xu as saying China regularly sends medical missions to São Tomé e Príncipe and has donated many resources since the Covid-19 pandemic began, including know-how.

São Tomé e Príncipe still faces difficulties in countering the pandemic, and is hoping for more Sino-São Toméan cooperation, the Chinese Embassy quotes Mr Neves as saying.