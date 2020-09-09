China bought two-thirds of Angola’s oil exports

The National Bank of Angola has announced that China bought US$3.85 billion-worth of Angolan crude oil in the first quarter of this year, accounting over two-thirds (66.9 per cent) of the country’s oil exports.

In a report on Angola’s balance of payments released on Tuesday, the Angolan central bank says China was the third largest source of foreign direct investment in the African country’s oil sector, deploying US$194.3 million.

The report shows that China was Angola’s major supplier, accounting for 14.7 per cent of the Portuguese-speaking country’s imports in the first quarter of this year.

The central bank says China remained Angola’s top lender, accounting for 45 per cent of the Angolan government and public sector’s debt, down 0.3 percentage points from the end of 2019.