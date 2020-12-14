China-backed satellite TV project to benefit 2.5mln Mozambicans

StarTimes of China has turned over to the Government of Mozambique the satellite television service is has set up in that country, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency says the service, 30 months in the making, brings television broadcasts to a potential audience of 2.5 million Mozambicans in 1,000 villages.

The report quotes Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi as thanking China for helping set up the service.

Mr Nyusi told the turnover ceremony that the service would greatly improve the lives of his people by narrowing the gaps between town and country within Mozambique, and between Mozambique and the outside world.

The service is a result of practical Sino-Mozambican cooperation, Xinhua quotes Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Wang Hejun as saying.