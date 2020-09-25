Centre for promoting Timorese coffee opens in Shanghai

Timor-Leste has opened in Shanghai a centre intended to spur sales of Timorese organically grown coffee in the mainland Chinese market, the China News Service (CNS) reports.

The Chinese state-run news agency says visitors to the centre can see how advanced technology for roasting the beans is used to produce top-notch coffee.

The report says the centre will advertise courses at the Dili Institute of Technology in Timor-Leste in coffee culture and tourism, in serving in coffee shops and in coffee management.

The report says the centre is an offshoot of the Timorese pavilion in the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone.

The pavilion will go on to promote tourism in Timor-Leste and sales of cashew nuts grown there and drinking water processed there, and will encourage Chinese to invest in building dams and generating electricity in the country, CNS says.