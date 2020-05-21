Cecilia Song the first Havaianas brand ambassador in China

Alpargatas S.A., the Brazilian owner of the Havaianas brand of flip-flop sandals has made Australian-born Chinese actress Cecilia Song Yanfei the first Havaianas brand ambassador in China, the Phoenix New Media website reports.

The Chinese website quotes Havaianas Asia-Pacific President Robert Esser as saying Ms Song’s authenticity on the big screen matches the feeling of freedom the owner wishes the brand to convey.

The report quotes Ms Song as saying she is honoured to become the Havaianas brand ambassador in China, describing the brand as full of “enthusiasm and vitality”.

Havaianas flip-flops first went on sale in China in July last year, on the Tmall shopping website run by Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the Phoenix New Media website says.