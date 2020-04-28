CCECC-led venture to improve northern Mozambican waterworks

A joint venture led by China Civil Engineering Construction Corp. Ltd (CCECC) has won a contract to improve waterworks on the Licongo River in northern Mozambique, the Polaris Power website reports.

The website says the Chinese state-owned enterprise and its partners will renovate and expand the water intake station on the Licongo River, along with the systems there for storing and filtering water, and build facilities for distributing treated water to the city of Gurué.

The work will improve the standard of living of the people of Gurué, in Zambezia province, by increasing their supply of potable water, the Polaris Power website says.