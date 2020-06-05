Cabo Verdean lawmakers pass maritime economic zone bill

The Cabo Verdean legislature has passed a bill to set up a maritime special economic zone on and around the island of São Vicente, which China will back, A Nação reports.

The Cabo Verdean newspaper says the members voted for the bill unanimously.

The report says the bill sets out how to organise, develop and operate the zone.

The zone may help develop industries on São Vicente that exploit the sea, creating jobs and boosting exports, A Nação quotes the government as saying.

In January the Cabo Verdean state-run news agency, Inforpress, reported that the plan for the zone envisaged a container terminal, a ship repair yard, as well as a logistical facility for exports of fish on São Vicente’s eastern Saragaça tip.