Cabo Verdean exhibitors to attend book fair in Beijing

Among the exhibitors attending the Beijing International Book Fair for the first time this year will be Cabo Verdean exhibitors, Sina reports, citing the organisers of the fair.

The Chinese news website says the fair, on September 26, and will be held online for the first time.

The report says the fair has attracted over 1,000 exhibitors in 68 different parts of the world, including 20 of the biggest publishers, which have together uploaded 23,000 books to the cloud for the event.

The organisers expect about 400,000 books to be on show.

The organisers are the Chinese General Administration of Press and Publication, Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology, Beijing Municipal People’s Government, Publishers Association of China and China Writers Association, Sina says.