BYD bags contract to supply São Paulo metro rolling stock

Representatives of the operator of the metropolitan railway in the southeastern Brazilian city of São Paulo and BYD Co. Ltd have signed the contract for the Chinese firm to supply the rolling stock for a monorail line being added to the network, Caijing reports.

The Chinese magazine says BYD will supply 14 coaches, signalling gear, platform doors and other systems.

The report says the new line will stretch for 17.7 km from Congonhas airport to the business district of São Paulo and its university campus.

The line is designed to carry up to 250,000 passengers per day with coaches passing as fast as every 80 seconds, Caijing quotes BYD Brazil General Manager Li Tie as saying.