Brazilian State and Chinese BYD discuss installation of a plant of the multinational company in Paraná

The installation of a future plant of Chinese multinational company BYD in Paraná was discussed on the 10th of January at a meeting between the Vice-Governor of the State of Paraná, Darci Piana, the company’s president, Tyler Li, and other authorities. The meeting took place in Curitiba, at Palácio Iguaçu.

The group, which already operates in Brazil, intends to install a new electric vehicle factory in the country. Paraná is listed to host a production unit of controllers and engines for this fleet.

Piana highlighted that the state is an important logistics centre and has good conditions for the installation of industries such as BYD. “We show the potentiality of our state, which is a central point within Mercosur and is being transformed into a logistics centre to serve all of South America by the government”, he said.

(Source: Paraná State News Agency)