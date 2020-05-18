Brazilian exports to China so far in 2020 on the rise

Official data indicate that Brazilian exports to China were worth 11.3 percent more in the first four months of this year than in the corresponding period last year, Radio France Internationale (RFI) reports.

The French public broadcaster, citing figures from Brazil’s Secretariat of Foreign Trade, says Chinese demand for Brazilian merchandise buoyed up Brazilian exports as a whole in the first third of this year, their value being US$123.4 billion, only 2 percent less than a year earlier.

The report says Chinese demand helped Brazil export more aluminium oxide, copper ore, cotton, soybeans, crude oil, beef and pork last month than in any month before.

Chinese and Brazilian businesspeople are used to dealing with each other, and learn each other’s language, RFI quotes Robert Martins, a lawyer for Brazilian firm Trench Rossi Watanabe, as saying.

“There is a mutual appreciation,” said Mr Martins, quoted by the French public broadcaster.