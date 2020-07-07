Brazilian cotton imported by Jiangxi clears customs

The customs service in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangxi has cleared for import 17,700 tonnes of Brazilian cotton, after an inspection that lasted five months, the China News Service (CNS) reports.

The Chinese state-run news agency says the cotton is the first yet imported by the holder of the Jiangxi provincial cotton reserves, a subsidiary of China National Cotton Reserves Corp. in the city of Jiujiang.

The report says the company imported cotton from Brazil because disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic made getting the cotton from other sources difficult.

The shipment will bolster the cotton reserves in Jiangxi, ensuring a stable balance of supply and demand in the province, CNS says, citing the customs service.