Brazilian, Chinese law firms agree to form partnership

Brazilian law firm Nelson Wilians e Advogados Associados and Beijing DHH Law Firm of China have agreed to form a partnership, the Migalhas website reports.

The Brazilian legal news website quotes Nelson Wilians partner Marcel Daltro as saying the new arrangement is ambitious, but essential because China is the biggest trading partner Brazil has.

Mr Daltro said the law firms would take the initiative in helping enterprises in Brazil do business abroad, boosting the amount of foreign trade the country does.

Nelson Wilians has a presence in 17 countries, including Portugal, while Beijing DHH Law Firm has almost 2,000 lawyers, and 10 branches outside China, Migalhas says.