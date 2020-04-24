Brazil exempts medical paraphernalia from import duties

The government of Brazil has exempted from duties all imports of medical equipment and supplies that are of use in countering the Covid-19 pandemic, however they are delivered, starting Monday, Agência Brasil reports.

The Brazilian state-run news agency, citing an official announcement, says the exemption from import duties of goods shipped conventionally has been widened to cover goods delivered by post or courier service, until at least 30 September.

The announcement says the goods exempted include ventilators, personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks, and medicines.

The report says Brazil has suspended levies on the import of 177 sorts of goods that are of use in curbing the pandemic.

On Wednesday a shipment of 8 million disposable masks and 1 million kits for testing for the Covid-19 virus arrived in Brazilian city of São Paulo from China, Agência Brasil says.