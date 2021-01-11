Brazil exempts Chinese syringes from anti-dumping duties

The government of Brazil says it is exempting from anti-dumping duties disposable syringes imported from China, to help the effort to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chinese-made plastic syringes are exempt until at least June 30 for reasons of public interest, according to an official announcement published on Thursday.

Agência Brasil reports that until now Brazilian importers have had to pay an anti-dumping duty of US$4.55 per kilogram of syringes obtained from China.

The Brazilian government has also suspended until June 30 other levies on the import of syringes and hypodermic needles, the Brazilian state-run news agency says.

Last March the government exempted from anti-dumping duties some other medical supplies, such as tubes for collecting blood samples, that are imported from China for use in the effort to counter Covid-19.