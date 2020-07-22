BOMESC subsidiary to build FPSO for deployment off Brazil

Chinese shipbuilder BOMESC Offshore Engineering Co. Ltd says its subsidiary in the northeastern Chinese city of Tianjin has clinched the contract to build part of a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for MODEC Offshore Production Systems (Singapore) Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of MODEC Inc. of Japan.

BOMESC told the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Monday that the FPSO vessel would be used by the Brazilian state-owned oil company, Petrobras, in the Búzios pre-salt field off southeastern Brazil.

BOMESC says it will be paid US$93.5 million to deliver the upper module and chemical injection system by September 2021.

The vessel will be built at the BOMESC shipyard in the Lingang Harbour Economic Zone in Tianjin, BOMESC says.