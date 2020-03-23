Bigger share of Vale iron ore output being shipped to China

The proportion of the iron ore mined in Brazil by Vale SA that was shipped to China grew to over 70 percent in the trimester ended January 31 from under 61 percent in the corresponding period a year earlier, commodities market monitor S&P Global Platts reports, citing figures given by a subsidiary, Panjiva Inc.

S&P Global Platts quotes Panjiva, which runs a trade data website, as remarking: “Vale was already heavily skewed in favour of Chinese buyers.”

Demand in Europe for Vale iron ore, especially blast-furnace grade pellets, is falling, so the miner is concentrating more than ever on selling to China, S&P Global Platts quotes Panjiva as saying.